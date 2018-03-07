Champions League: Bernardo Silva gets double-nutmeg assist for Manchester City

March 7 (UPI) -- Bernardo Silva nutmegged two defenders for an assist in the first half in Manchester City's Champions League matchup against FC Basel Wednesday in England.

The sequence occurred in the eighth minute of the second-leg match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Midfielder Leroy Sane dribbled down the pitch before firing a pass to Silva to his right. The Portuguese star hit a one-touch pass to the far post. The feed went between the legs of Blas Riveros and Leo Lacroix before reaching the left boot of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian forward tapped the pass in for an easy score.

Basel evened the match in the 17th minute when Mohamed Elyounoussi scored off of a Riveros feed in the 17th minute. That score was just the second Champions League goal conceded at home this season by Manchester City.

The Premier League squad and its Swiss Super League opponent went into the half tied 1-1.

Goals don't come much easier than this!



Gabriel Jesus taps in Man City's first of the night after Bernardo Silva's pass nutmegs two defenders. pic.twitter.com/ZUQtxhdlbR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 7, 2018

The Sky Blues won the first leg of the Champions League matchup 4-0 on Feb. 13 at St. Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland.

The quarterfinal draw for the Champions League takes place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. So far, only Real Madrid and Liverpool have advanced into the final eight.