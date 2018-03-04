Arsene Wenger's seat warms as Arsenal drops fourth straight game

March 4 (UPI) -- Arsenal lost its fourth consecutive game Sunday, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Road team fans in the crowd were heard chanting, calling for the job of Arsenal's longtime manager Arsene Wenger during the defeat.

But after the match, the manager said he could "turn things around."

"Yes it's the first time it happens in my whole career [losing so many games], I must say, and it's not easy. But I have enough experience and enough desire to turn things around," Wenger told Sky Sports after the match. "And I believe as well at the moment, when we need to stay in the game we make individual mistakes at the wrong moments.

"And when a team struggles a bit for confidence it's even more difficult. We have to stick together; we have no other solution."

The Gunners went down 2-0, before getting a goal just before the half. Neither team netted a score in the second frame.

Brighton went up 1-0 when Pascal Grob settled in for a corner kick in the 26th minute. Midfielder Shane Duffy headed the cross at the far post, sending it back inside the center of the box. The ball landed on the boot of Less Dunk, who volleyed it in for the first score of the Premier League scuffle.

Grob also had a hand in the second goal. The German midfielder dribbled down the right flank before bending in a cross toward the box. Glenn Murray earned position between two Gunners defenders. He jumped up between the opposition and put a strong header on the ball, beating Arsenal keeper Petr Cech in the 26th minute.

The Gunners finally got on the board in the 43rd minute. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka ran inside the box during an Arsenal possession and gained control. He fired in a laser pass with his left boot, finding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners' newcomer stomped on the offering with his right foot, sending a flick toward Mathew Ryan. Brighton's keeper deflected the shot, but it still went into the side netting.

After the match, Cech apologized for his performance.

"If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can't concede 2 goals like I did today...it's simply not possible...The team fought back but the damage was done," he tweeted.

Arsenal has lost to Brighton, Ostersund and twice to Manchester City during its recent sour stretch. The Gunners face Milan at 1 p.m. Thursday in the UEFA Europa League at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Arsenal sits in sixth place in the Premier League standings, 13 points behind fourth-place Tottenham and an astounding 30 points behind first-place Manchester City.

"Overall, I thought we deserved it. Our intent in the first half was good, but I was very disappointed to concede when we did," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said after the match, according to the team website.

"That gave them a lift going into the half-time talk, and they showed in phases throughout that second half the quality that they've got."

Wenger said he is focussing on doing his job when asked about stepping away from his post.