Riyad Mahrez saves Leicester City draw with bending free kick

March 3 (UPI) -- Star midfielder Riyad Mahrez bent in a free kick in the 97th minute against Bournemouth, saving Leicester City from a home loss Saturday in England.

The 1-1 Premier League affair went down at King Power Stadium.

Leicester conceded Bournemouth's only goal in the 35th minute, after midfielder Marc Albrighton took down forward Joshua King in the box. King took the resulting penalty kick and beat Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel to the right side to earn a 1-0 edge. Bournemouth carried the advantage into the half and held strong throughout the second half.

That was until defender Steve Cook took out Foxes forward Jamie Vardy on the right side of the pitch, setting up a free kick just outside of the box.

Mahrez placed the ball above the half circle, more than 30 yards away from the goal. Bournemouth set up a wall of defenders in front of the placement. But the Algerian midfielder ran up to the ball and booted it with his left foot. It bent around the left side of the wall and dropped perfectly into the left side of the goal, surprising Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic.

"The second half was better and we had a lot of chances, but we didn't' score, so I think in this type of game, when it's close, you need a free kick of something difficult to do," Mahrez told reporters after the game. "I saw the keeper was a little bit on the right and I took my chance."

The Foxes face West Brom at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10 in a Premier League matchup at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

"I think it is fantastic [that Mahrez scored at the end]," Leicester manager Claude Puel said after the match, according to the team website. "It is a good reward for Riyad and the team also. I said he will come back with a good attitude, a positive attitude. He has shown that in this game and in the last game also."

"It was a fantastic mentality with good focus and concentration. I am happy about this. It shows his good mentality and positive attitude. I am proud about him and his team-mates also. It is good for all the squad that he comes back with a good spirit in the team. He is a valuable player for us and he showed his quality and his good mentality also."