Cristiano Ronaldo nets two, Real Madrid beats Getafe

March 3 (UPI) -- Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Getafe, with his first going between a defender's legs in a 3-1 win Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Midfielder Isco passed in a bouncing cross to Gareth Bale in the center of the box for Madrid's first goal of the match. Bale's shot was deflected away from the goal. Carlos Casemiro ended up with the ball and dropped it back to Karim Benzema. Benzema lofted a cross to the far post, which was knocked back toward Bale off of Sergio Ramos' backside. Bale cleaned up the rebound by beating Getafe keeper Emiliano Martinez to his left.

Ronaldo got involved in the scoring in the first minute of first half stoppage time. He received a pass from Benzema inside the box, before turning around his dribble. He juked two defenders and pushed the ball to his left before striking it with his boot. The shot went between the legs of Getafe defender Damian Suarez and into the far post netting for a 2-0 lead.

Getafe scored its only goal after Madrid defender Nacho took out forward Jorge Molina from behind inside the box. Francisco Portillo stepped up and beat Keylor Navas with his penalty kick, finishing a shot in the middle of the net.

Ronaldo netted the clincher in the 78th minute, after Getafe went down one man because of a Loic Remy red card. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sat in the box as Marcelo and Ramos passed back-and-forth in the 78th minute. Eventually Marcelo chipped in a short feed and Ronaldo headed it in past Martinez for Madrid's final tally.

"We're really happy with today's victory and I hope you are too," Navas said after the match. "We're looking forward to Tuesday's match, to give our all knowing that with hard work we can get a good result. We're counting on your support! All the best and 'Pura Vida!'. Hala Madrid!"

Ronaldo now has 14 scores in his last eight games.

Madrid resumes its Champions League series against Paris Saint-Germain at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.