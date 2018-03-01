Tottenham trounces Rochdale on Llorente hat trick

March 1 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur beat Rochdale 6-1 on the strength of three goals from Fernando Llorente.

Spurs won the FA Cup match Wednesday at London's Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham appeared to get the scoring started when forward Heung-min Son fired a shot at Rochdale keeper Josh Lillis. The keeper got a hand on the ball, deflecting it to the middle of the box. Erik Lamela cleaned up the offering by putting it in the net. But the goal was waved off due to Tottenham fouls.

Son scored Tottenham's first goal 17 minutes later and Rochdale equalized in the 31st minute when Stephen Humphyrs beat Michel Vorm.

But Spurs didn't take long to climb back on top.

Son stole the ball from Rochdale to start a break. He fired a quick pass to Lucas Moura. Moura then took a few dribbles before sending Llorente into the box. Llorente met a few defenders, but was able to chip an overly-aggressive Lillis to make the score 2-1 in the 47th minute.

Llorente scored again just six minutes later.

Moura dribbled down the pitch before heeling a pass to Son. The South Korean fired a pass back to Moura, who found Llorente for a one-touch finish.

The next Llorente goal came in the 59th minute. Son dribbled into the box, before stopping at the end line. He then chipped a beautiful cross toward the far post, finding Llorente's head from about two yards out.

Llorente gives Spurs some breathing room with his second goal of the half.



Tottenham 3-1 Rochdale https://t.co/uVIfNKueRS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 28, 2018

Son scored another in the 65th minute. Lamelo found him for an easy one on that attempt, crossing the ball on the ground at the far post. Son tapped it in without giving Lillis a chance to finish.

The final Spurs goal came from Kyle Walker-Peters in the third minute of stoppage time. The young defender passed off to Dele Alli at the top of the box before getting it back in front of Lillis. He finished the shot off strong into the near post netting, while using a narrow angle.

"I'm feeling very good," Llorente said after the match, according to the team website. "The hat-trick is important for me because always for a striker when you score goals you have more confidence. I needed to score and I'm very, very happy to help the team."

"It's crazy [to score three goals in 12 minutes] but it's football. Sometimes when you are working well and doing good things, this moment arrives and I'm very happy to score these goals."

Llorente said it was the second-coldest game he has ever played in.

"I don't score too many hat-tricks -- it's the third in my career because I've scored two goals a lot of times but the third one is always difficult. Now I have to keep working, the same as today and play to help the team when I get the opportunity."

Spurs face Huddersfield at 10 a.m. Saturday in Premier League action at Wembley Stadium.