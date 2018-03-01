Lionel Messi hits masterful free kick in Barcelona tie vs. Las Palmas

March 1 (UPI) -- La Liga leader Barcelona went up 1-0 on a sensational Lionel Messi free kick, but left Gran Canaria Thursday with a 1-1 tie in Las Palmas, Spain.

Messi converted the attempt in the 21st minute. The Argentine superstar set the ball in the half circle at the top of the box before he sized up the Las Palmas defense.

Las Palmas built up a wall in front of the ball, which was infiltrated by a few of Messi's Barcelona teammates. But Las Palmas keeper Leandro Chichizola stood behind the barrier of his teammates, instead of blocking the uncovered area of the net.

Messi noticed.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ran up to the ball and struck it with his left foot. His Barcelona teammates vacated the wall, leaving space for the ball to split though defenders and find the upper left corner of the goal.

Barcelona took the 1-0 edge into the locker room at halftime. But Las Palmas knotted the score in the 47th minute when referees called a penalty on Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto for making contact with Matias Aguirregaray inside the box.

Argentinian forward Jonathan Calleri tied the game by making his penalty kick, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the right side.

"We leave with mixed feelings," Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta said after the match, according to the FCBarcelona.com. "Las Palmas played really well and we tried to react but we found it hard to finish things off."

GOAL: Fair or foul?! @UDLP_Oficial capitalize on the call, and things are level early in the second half. #LasPalmasBarca pic.twitter.com/qDGZ09BUtb — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 1, 2018

Barcelona is in for a tough match at 10:15 a.m. Sunday against Atletico Madrid, a team currently sitting in second place in La Liga, just five points back.

"Sunday's game is, was and will continue to be important" Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told the team website. "We are the top two sides in the league and we're really looking forward to it because of what it means for what's left of the season."