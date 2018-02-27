Real Madrid loses to Espanyol in stoppage time

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Gerard Moreno's stoppage-time score was the only goal in Espanyol's 1-0 win against Real Madrid Tuesday at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

The La Liga scuffle featured several close calls before Moreno netted the decider. He waited until the third minute of stoppage time to net the strike.

Moreno threaded a beautiful through ball to the right side to Sergio Garcia to start the play. The striker then eyed Moreno for a give-and-go, before crossing a pass back to him at the top of the box. Moreno let the ball bounce once before ripping it into the right side of the net.

The shot beat Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as he dove to his left.

"We were lacking a little bit in all departments," Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said after the match.

"We made a bright start and had some chances to score, but our second-half display was worse than the opening 45 minutes. We didn't manage to play at all or offer any sort of threat in the second half, although we didn't deserve to lose the game. Espaynol created few chances. It's a defeat that hurts and it's a poor result. I feel sorry for the players."

Madrid battles Getafe CF at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid before facing PSG in a second game of a two game Champions League series at 2:45 p.m. on March 6 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.