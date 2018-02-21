Manchester United keeper saves draw vs. Sevilla

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea saved the Red Devils from a Champions League loss on Wednesday to Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

The Premier League power tied 1-1 with the La Liga squad during the first leg of their matchup. Sevilla outshot the Red Devils 25-6, but could not get anything past de Gea.

Perhaps his best save came in first half stoppage time.

Sevilla midfielder Jesus Navas dribbled toward the United box from the right side. He chipped a ball toward the far post to his left, leading forward Luis Muriel toward the net. Muriel perfectly timed a header in an attempt to get the first goal of the game. But the strike would fall short from five yards out.

De Gea showed ridiculous reaction time, throwing up his right arm and deflecting the shot over the goal.

"I think the clean sheets are because of the team and because of David [De Gea]," United manager Jose Mourinho said after the match.

"But, we also kept a few clean sheets with [Sergio] Romero in goal, so I think the team even with a couple of mistakes, the team defended well and when we made the mistakes, obviously David was there. And that's the reason why he is what he is."

United battles Chelsea at 9:05 a.m. on Sunday. The Red Devils get a Champions League rematch with Sevilla at 3:45 p.m. on March 13. That game will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

"It was a good moment, especially because of the moment of the game," de Gea told reporters after the match. "The last minute of the first half. It's important not to concede a goal. We defended well. I think they had control of the game, but the result is open."