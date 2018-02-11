Manchester City's Aguero goes off for four goals vs. Leicester

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Argentine forward Sergio Aguero scored four goals in Manchester City's 5-1 win against Leicester City.

He netted each of the scores in the second half of the victory Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

The Sky Blues started the scoring in the third minute. Raheem Sterling finished Kevin De Bruyne's bending cross at the near post for first blood.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy netted the equalizer in the 24th minute when he capitalized for a score after a City turnover.

The Premier League bout was tied 1-1 at the half.

Aguero gave City another lead in the 48th minute.

De Bruyne laced a beautiful cross on the ground, finding Aguero on the far post for his first goal of the match. De Bruyne found Aguero again in the 53rd minute. The midfielder gained control just outside of the box. He turned his body toward the net and split the defense with a through ball to City's star forward. Aguero took one touch after receiving the ball and then ripped in a goal past Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Aguero secured his hat trick in the 77th minute. Schmeichel attempted to pass a ball to his defense, but Aguero intercepted the weak offering. He chipped Schmeichel for his third goal, giving City a 4-1 advantage.

Aguero's final score was an absolute missile. He took a pass from midfielder Phil Foden at the top of the box and took one touch to his right before ripping in a shot right over Schmeichel's head in the middle of the net.

"Luckily Kevin De Bruyne plays for us," Aguero told CityTV after the match. "I'm happy as most goals come from his assists."

"He is a great player and every team in the world would love to have him."

Aguero has 12 hat tricks during his City career.

"When one guy scores four goals, he deserves all the credit," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters after the match. "He fought, he played really well, and he scored goals."

City battles FC Basel at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in Champions League action at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.