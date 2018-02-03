Manchester City's Raheem Sterling misses easy goal in tie with Burnley

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Manchester City star Raheem Sterling missed an easy goal against Burnley FC Saturday while just a few feet from an open net.

The play happened in the 72nd minute of the Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

City defender Kyle Walker took a through ball down the right side of the pitch to start the play with his team leading 1-0. He fired a cross through the box, finding an unmanned Sterling at the far post.

Sterling was staring at an empty net, as Burnley keeper Nick Pope was out of position on the wrong side of the goal. Instead of tapping the ball in, Sterling deflected it with his boot and sent the shot wide.

City left Turf Moor with a draw, instead of picking up the three points for a victory.

Danilo put in the first goal for the visitors in the 22nd minute when he ripped a right footed shot from outside the box. His attempt sailed into the upper right corner, beating a diving Pope. Johann Berg Guomundsson drilled the equalizer in the second half when he finished a volley in the 82nd minute.

"Football is football, the next day he could score, remember he scored against Southampton in the 96th minute," he said. "In football this can happen," City manager Pep Guardiola said after the match, according to the team website.

"We will focus on the next one, in football this can happen. In the last 10 minutes, we were not able to convert but we will learn from our performance."

"We dropped two points but we came here to play."

The Premier League leaders host Leicester City at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Etihad Stadium.