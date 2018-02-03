Aubameyang, Sanchez score first goals for Arsenal, Manchester United

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored their first goals for new clubs Manchester United and Arsenal on Saturday.

Sanchez's score came in the 67th minute for the Red Devils. He went to receive a pass at the top of the box before being fouled by Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele.

The former Gunners star lined up for a penalty kick against keeper Jonas Lossl. Sanchez's strike was saved at first, but the ball ricocheted off of Lossl's right arm. The ball bounced right back to Sanchez, who finished it with his left boot at the far post.

Sanchez's goal pushed United ahead for a final 2-0 lead. Romelu Lukaku scored United's first goal in the 55th minute.

"[The penalty-taking decision] was between him and Paul," United manager Jose Mourinho said after the match. "I think Paul was a nice guy to him and understood that it would be important to score, so he let him take the penalty."

"I don't think it was a dream goal for Alexis - I think everybody prefers to score a penalty without a save and the second attempt, but he showed his attention to detail and his desire and, for me, that's fine."

Sanchez joined United on Jan. 22.

Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal on Wednesday, had a prettier finish for his first goal for his new squad.

The striker netted a beautiful finish for the Gunners' fourth score in a 5-1 route of Everton at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey scored the first goal of the match in the 6th minute. Laurent Koscienly scored the second goal in the 14th minute, before Ramsey made the second of his three goals in the 19th minute.

Nigerian striker Alex Iwobi sent a ball into Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Mkhitaryan took a few touches before sending a pretty through-ball, splitting three defenders with a forward pass to Aubameyang. The star transfer chipped a crisp touch toward the far post, beating Everton keeper Jordan Pickford for another Gunners goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored Everton's only goal in the 64th minute, before Ramsey completed his hat trick in the 74th minute.

"Of course I was really happy," Aubameyang told the Arsenal website. "We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy today."

"Is there more to come from me? I think so!"

The Gunners face Tottenham at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Wembley Stadium in another Premier League matchup. Manchester United battles Newcastle at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 11 in a Premier League clash at St. James' Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.