Mesut Ozil: Arsenal signs star midfielder to three-year extension

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- German midfielder Mesut Ozil signed a three-year contract extension with Arsenal on Thursday.

"We're delighted to announce that Mesut Ozil has signed a new long-term contract with us," the Premier League club said in a news release.

Ozil, 29, has 26 goals and 61 assists in 182 appearnaces for the Gunners, since arriving in 2013 from Real Madrid. He began his senior career at Schalke 04 before moving to Werder Bremen and eventually ending up in La Liga.

#YaGunnersYa...ooh yaaa." Ozil posted on social media Thursday. "Proud to announce: I signed dat thing. 3 more years with @Arsenal! It's been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that's why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who's important to me...Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I'm highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! #M1Ö #WeAreTheArsenal #London."

Let's take it right back to the beginning - here's how @MesutOzil1088 became a Gunner#WeveGotOzil pic.twitter.com/bIC71Nrvup — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 1, 2018

Ozil has four goals and seven assists in 21 appearances this season.