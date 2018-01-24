Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi bid farewell to teammate Javier Mascherano on social media Wednesday.

The two Argentinians shared the pitch at Camp Nou since 2010. Mascherano, 33, will transfer to Chinese club Hebei Fortune on Friday after eight seasons with the La Liga leaders.

Mascherano was presented as a Barca player on Aug. 30, 2010. He leaves the club with 18 trophies. Mascherano played in 334 games for Barcelona. Midfielder Arda Turan also left the club, on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir. Inter Milan signed Barca midfielder Rafinha on loan.

"Arda lot of luck in this new stage in your country, I'm sure it will go great," Messi wrote on social media Wednesday in Spanish. "Rafinha, I wish you many successes in Italy, we will follow you closely. And to you, Masche, after so many matches and moments together, there are plenty of words. You know I'm going to miss you, it's going to be weird to get to the locker room and not see you sitting next to me. But we are seeing the selection soon. A big hug for all three I wish you all the best."

Barcelona held a farewell ceremony on Wednesday for Mascherano. President Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first team squad attended the gathering.

"If anyone has been fortunate, it has been me," Mascherano said after being shown a video from his teammates.

"It lasted longer than I ever would have imagined. But the time came to say goodbye, and leaving with all this love is the best thing that can ever happen to anyone."

Messi also spoke about his longtime teammate in the video made by the players.

"I'm keeping everything that we have done together here at the club," Messi said. "Good things and bad things. We've been a long time together and it's been beautiful to share all these things with you. I'm sending you a big hug and once again I wish you all the best and we'll keep seeing each other. Thanks, Masche. A huge hug!"