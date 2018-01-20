Chelsea's Hazard scores twice, gives jersey to little boy

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Star midfielder Eden Hazard handed his jersey to a very excited little boy Saturday in Chelsea's 4-0 win at Brighton's Falmer Stadium

And the video sequence of the gesture is phenomenal.

Hazard ripped Chelsea's first goal inside the box in the third minute of the match. His shot sliced past Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan for first blood after he gained control of an offering from a deflection.

Willian scored three minutes later to give the Blues a 2-0 edge.

Hazard scored Chelsea's third goal in the 77th minute. Willian hit Hazard with a brilliant through-ball down the left side of the pitch to start the play. Hazard slowly glided into the box with a controlled dribble on his right boot. He then casually hit a shot into the near post netting.

Chelsea got a fourth goal from Victor Moses in the 89th minute, but the real magic happened after the match.

Hazard walked off the pitch to a little boy in the first row.

The boy was holding a sign during the match reading: "10 Hazard. Can I have your shirt?"

Hazard obliged and the little boy and his father shared a long hug, enjoying a moment that they will remember forever.