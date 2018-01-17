Marseille's Payet sends keeper to stretcher with fake-out goal

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dimitri Payet faked out the Strasbourg keeper so badly that he needed stretchered off the pitch during Marseille's 2-0 victory.

Payet's showing of skill occurred in the 87th minute of Marseille's Ligue 1 win Tuesday at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

OM and Strasbourg took a 0-0 draw into the half. Clinton Njie netted the game's first score in the 79th minute. The Cameroonian striker handled a ricochet in front of net and blasted into the near post to get the scoring started.

Payet then took the stage for some outrageous dribbling. The French forward collected a feed at the top of the box. Strasbourg keeper Alexandre Oukidja was waiting for the attack, aggressively standing near the 20 yard line.

Payet first touched the ball with the outside of his right foot, before appearing to send it back left when he struck it again with his right boot. But instead of hitting it that way, he simply rolled his foot over the ball and pushed it back right.

Oukidja had no chance at keeping up with the quick dribbling, as he fell down during the sequence and could only watch Payet's finish into the goal for a 2-0 Marseille lead. The medical staff then came onto the field and stretchered the keeper off.

The injury appeared to be to Oukidja's left knee.

"I'm unhappy that we could not scrape a point here," Strasbourg manager Thierry Lauren said after the game. "We thought it was our day after the penalty kick stopped by Oukidja. Errors holds back us, it's part of the game."

Laurey said Oukidja suffered an internal lateral ligament injury.