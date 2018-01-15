Home / Sports News / Soccer

Neymar Jr. relentlessly nutmegs PSG teammates in practice

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 15, 2018 at 9:08 PM
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. pulled off some ridiculous moves at Monday's practice session for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old posted two social media videos Monday from the session.

In the first video, Neymar toyed with a defender, dribbling the ball with his right foot. He then put his left foot over the ball, before using his right heal to nutmeg a defender. Neymar then dribbled toward goal and did a nifty back and forth between two defenders, before eventually losing the ball.

About an hour later, Neymar posted the second video. That footage showed the Paris Saint-Germain star messing with teammate Lucas Moura. Neymar stood on top of the ball with his right foot for a bit, before pretending to pass to his left, he then faked the pass and rolled the ball through his teammate's legs.

Neymar celebrated the sensational move by laughing and pointing at a nearby camera.

The most expensive player in the world missed Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win Sunday against Nantes as he deals with a rib ailment.

PSG faces Dijon FCO at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

