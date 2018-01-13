USMNT legend Landon Donovan unretires, joins Liga MX

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team soccer legend Landon Donovan is returning to the "beautiful game."

Donovan, 35, is set to play for Club Leon in Mexico's Liga MX. Donovan and the club confirmed the move on Friday.

"The brave don't live forever but the cautious do not live at all. I'm excited for this new adventure," Donovan tweeted Saturday.

The former Los Angeles Galaxy star retired from the MLS in 2014. He returned to the club in 2016, but hasn't played professionally for more than a year, with the exception of a charity game.

"I loved the city," Donovan tweeted Friday to Leon president Jesus Martinez. "You have the best fans. @clubleonfc is a historic and winning team. I do not believe in walls, I want to go to Mexico, wear green and win trophies with Leon. See you soon!"

Donovan scored 57 goals in 157 games during his USMNT tenure. Six of those scores came against Mexico. Donovan also claimed six MLS Cups, suiting up for the Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes.

Presidente: me encantó la Ciudad. Es la mejor afición. @clubleonfc es un equipo histórico y ganador. No creo en los muros, quiero ir a México, vestirme de verde y ganar trofeos con León. Nos vemos muy pronto! https://t.co/Xqm4jX2hW7 — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) January 13, 2018

Donovan also played in three World Cups.

He spent some of his teenage years with Bayer Leverkusen, before returning to play in the United States. Donovan also had loan spells for Bayern Munich and Everton.

🚨🚨🚨 OFICIAL A post shared by Club Leon (@clubleon) on Jan 12, 2018 at 8:55pm PST

Contract details have not been revealed. Donovan is a fluent Spanish speaker.

Leon finished No. 7 in the regular season in 2017. The club lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The brave don’t live forever but the cautious do not live at all. I’m excited for this new adventure 😎⚽️🦁💚 — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) January 13, 2018

Donovan could make his debut next weekend, when Leon faces Cruz Azul on Jan. 20 at Estadio Azul in Mexico City.