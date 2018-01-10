Carlos Tevez returns to Boca Juniors after leaving Shanghai Shenhua

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Soccer star Carlos Tevez has rejoined Boca Juniors, following his stint with Shanghai Shenhua.

Tevez, 33, was presented on Tuesday with Emmanuel Mas. There was no compensation from the Chinese club or Boca Juniors for the transaction, according to Boca Juniors.

The veteran forward practiced with the club Tuesday morning, before his presentation.

"I missed the adrenaline before playing," Tevez said at a news conference, according to Fox Sports. "The butterflies when you are about to go on the pitch. When you're in the tunnel of La Bombonera, the emotion and adrenaline all over your body, that is what I missed the most."

"We all know the responsibility of playing in the Copa Libertadores. As the years go by, it's getting more difficult for us. It is the moment to try and take this weight off our shoulders and win it. Which is what all of us want. I am here fort this too, to give my best in order to achieve this dream of a seventh Copa Libertadores crown for Boca Juniors."

Shenhua released Tevez on Saturday. He had one year remaining on his blockbuster contract. He scored just four goals and had five assists in 20 appearances for the club.

Shenhua paid $11 million in transfer fees for Tevez. His deal was reportedly worth about $40 million annually.

"If you do things well on the pitch...I haven't got many years left in football. To be at a World Cup, for a player of my age, it would be something beautiful and it would be a sign of recognition too," Tevez said at the news conference.

Tevez hasn't played for Argentina's national team since 2015.

He began his senior career in 2001 with the squad. He also had stints with Corinthians, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City, before returning to Boca Juniors in 2015.

Boca Juniors faces Godoy Cruz at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in Summer Tournaments at the Malvinas Argentinas.