Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi net scores in Barcelona win vs. Levante

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona got brilliant goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in a 3-0 victory against Levante.

Messi scored in the 12th minute of the match, while Suarez's sensational strike came in the 38th minute Sunday in the La Liga matchup at Camp Nou.

Messi's goal came after he lobbed a pass over the defense to Jordi Alba. He then ran into the box for a give-and-go on a header from Alba. Messi struck the ball with his left foot, hitting it off of the far post and past Levante keeper Oier Olazabal.

The next big play for Barca came from Suarez. Midfielder Sergi Roberto tracked down a long ball from defender Javier Masherano down the right side. Roberto hit the ball on his first touch, crossing a feed to the center of the box and onto the boot of Suarez. Suarez tapped the ball down and then ripped it into the left corner for a score.

"After the winter break it is hard to get back into a rhythm. I am happy to be able to help the team," Suarez said after the win, according to the team website.

Barcelona scored its final goal after some masterful work inside the box from Messi. The superstar striker danced in the box before sending a pass in front of the goal face for Paulinho Bezerra to tap into net in stoppage time.

"We started the game with the right attitude," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told the team website. "They were a side who hadn't lost away from home in a long time and we wanted to continue our winning habit"