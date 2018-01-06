Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool agrees to sell midfielder to Barcelona for $192M

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Liverpool has agreed to a $192 million deal, sending midfielder Philippe Coutinho to FC Barcelona.

An unnamed source told the Telegraph that Coutinho is expected to fly to Barcelona on Saturday night to finalize terms. The BBC also reported the deal on Saturday as the second-most expensive contract transfer of all time.

Coutinho, 25, missed Liverpool's 2-1 win Friday against Everton. He did not travel to Dubai with the rest of the Premier League squad due to a thigh injury. He will not be available for Barcelona in the Champions League, as he already suited up for Liverpool during the knockout phase.

Liverpool previously rejected three offers from the La Liga power this summer. Coutinho's deal is the largest ever involving a British club.

Onda Cena Radio reported Monday that Liverpool set the price for Coutinho at $217 million. Mundo Deportivo reported that Coutinho previously told his "most trusted people" to find him a home in Barcelona.

The Brazlian has 12 goals and eight assists this season. The January transfer window for European leagues closes on Jan. 31.

Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in August was worth a record $263 million.

Coutinho joined Liverpool in 2013 from Inter Milan. He began his career in Rio de Janeiro at Vasco da Gama. Inter Milan won an initial transfer battle for the Brazilian in 2008 for $4.8 million.

The midfielder signed a long-term deal with Liverpool in January of 2017. That contract was set to keep Coutinho with the Merseyside club until 2022, according to reports.

"I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it's a great honour for me," Coutinho said at the time, according to the Liverpool website. "It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything."