Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores fastest goal in Premier League, has great celebration

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Manchester City star Raheem Sterling had a unique celebration after scoring in the opening minute against Watford.

If it looked familiar, that's because it was. The Jamaican midfielder copied teammate Gabriel Jesus' trademark telephone post-scoring bit. City went on to win the Premier League contest 3-1 Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Jesus suffered medial collateral ligament (MCL) damage on New Year's Eve in City's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. He is expected to miss up to two months of action.

Midfielder Leroy Sane ran down left flank and caught the end of a through ball during the sequence. Sterling ran toward goal at the far post and waited for the cross, finishing with his left boot past Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes. The score took place just 38 seconds into the match, the fastest score this season in the Premier League.

After making the shot, Sterling put his right hand up to his face, pretending to make a phone call. The celebration is the same one used by his injured teammate.

Sterling now has 14 goals on the season.

"Except for 15 mins in first half when we were not good enough, we lost simple balls and they created two or three chances," City manager Pep Guardiola told the team website after the match.

"In the second half, when we could have been tired, it was completely the opposite. We could have scored more, but I am happy."

Christian Kabasele scored off of an own goal in the 13th minute to give City a 2-0 edge. Sergio Aguero increased the lead to three goals with a score in the 63rd minute. Watford's Andre Gray scored the Hornets' only goal in the 82nd minute.

"#alômãe @gabrieljesus33 today's win was for you my bro, I pray you have a speedy recovery!" Sterling tweeted Tuesday.

Jesus' celebration is also a tribute. He is thinking of his mother whenever he puts his hand up to his face. Jesus' mother calls him whenever he scores. He told the Players' Tribune in December about his relationship with his mother and why he uses it to reference his mom.

"I remember when I was playing for Pequeninos," he wrote. "I'd see some of the kids after the match with their fathers, and I was alone. That was heavy for me. It marked me. But now, when someone asks about my father, I say that my mother is my father. She did everything for me and my brothers."

"She was another hero without a cape."

"So when I score a goal now, even when she's not in the stadium, I 'pick up the phone' and talk to her."

City faces Burnley FC at 10 a.m. Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup at Etihad Stadium.