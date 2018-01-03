Chelsea's Cesc Fàbregas calms Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez with a hug during game

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former Barcelona teammates Cesc Fàbregas and Alexis Sanchez reunited with a hug during Chelsea and Arsenal's 2-2 draw.

The magic moment happened in the 38th minute of the first half. Arsenal and Chelsea were tied 0-0 in the Premier League affair Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London.

Fàbregas was dribbling out of the box when Sanchez slid in from behind. He was called for a foul on the play. The Chilean was initially beside himself with the call, before he turned and found Fàbregas, who gave him a tight hug.

The two then laughed off the play.

"Great game at the Emirates," Fàbregas tweeted after the game. "Should have won. Thank you once again for the reception. We go again on Saturday. Thank you to the traveling fans, great as usual."

Wenger writes down...Fabregas's hug calms Sanchez down. pic.twitter.com/HyBBOlB8xU — Arsenal (@DammitArsenal) January 3, 2018

Jack Wilsere got the scoring started with a goal in the 63rd minute for Arsenal. Eden Hazard leveled the score with a penalty kick in the 67th minute. Chelsea took a 2-1 lead on Marcos Alonso Mendoza's strike in the 84th minute, but Arsenal evened it at 2-2 on Hector Bellerin's stoppage time finish.

"It was an exciting game for the people who watch, less so for us because when you are winning 2-1 and there are two minutes to go, we have to win the game, especially against a great team like Arsenal," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said after the game, according to the team website. "A 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Emirates could be a good result but after the game there is a lot of disappointment because we created important chances."

"For sure I know also in my players there is a lot of disappointment and for sure my feeling is the same as my players. It was a good performance and we played with good intensity, like Arsenal did and it was an exciting game, but at the same time we must be a bit disappointed with the final result because to get three points today was very important."