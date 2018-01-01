Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's Jesse Lingard making 'jump' to greatness

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Manchester United's Jesse Lingard scored his seventh goal in nine Premier League games in Monday's win against Everton.

United won the matchup 2-0 at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

"One thing is to be a young talent, and another thing is to be a very good player," United manager Jose Mourinho said after the game, according to Sky Sports. "Some players are not capable of doing that jump. They go from great potential to normal players."

"I think Jesse is giving that jump. He is being more consistent, he's going in a good direction."

Lingard's strike was sensational. The 25-year-old midfielder dribbled up the left flank, juking one Everton defender before coming up on an entire group of blue shirts. He ripped his boot into the ball from about 20 yards out. The strike bent into the far post, beating English keeper Jordan Pickford, for United's second score of the day. Anthony Martial scored United's first goal before Lingard's strike in the 81st minute.

Lingard has 10 goals this season, the most he has ever scored in a single campaign.

Fans voted Paul Pogba as the man of the match after the victory.

"Everton had a little bit in the first half and had a reaction in the second half for five or eight minutes, but we were always in control," Mourinho told the Manchester United website. "We had the ball, we moved the ball, we changed our profile because we didn't have Romelu Lukaku, we had to try to play in a different way, and I am really pleased with the points. But even without the points, I would be proud of what the boys did."

The victory was United's first Premier League win since Dec. 17.

Lingard said he has a target number in mind when it comes to goals scored, but he wouldn't reveal the exact number he is eying.

"I have still got a target in mind and I'm working towards that," Lingard told MUTV. "I just want to assist and score goals to help the team - it's good for me and that's my aim."