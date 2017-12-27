Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool signs defender from Southampton with $100.5 million fee

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Premier League club Liverpool has agreed to a deal with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The club announced the acquisition on Wednesday. The deal is for a reported £75 million, or more than $100 million.

"The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018," Livepool wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request in August, according to multiple reports. BBC Sport reported he wanted to move to Liverpool in June.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm it has reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Virgil van Dijk," Southampton said in a statement.

"Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed on January 1st 2018."

Van Dijk also posted about the move on Twitter.

"Delighted and honored to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the best clubs in world football ! I can't wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come," he wrote. "I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything." "Thank you for all the messages of support. I'm now looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started. #YNWA."

Van Dijk and Liverpool completed a medical on Friday and he will make more than $240,000 per week, according to the Telegraph. The contract is a world record for a defender.