Sevilla FC sacks manager Eduardo Berizzo after cancer diagnosis, return

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- La Liga squad Sevilla FC fired manager Eduardo Berizzo, just one month after he received a cancer diagnosis.

The club announced the decision on Friday.

"Sevilla FC's Board of Directors, who met on the afternoon of Friday the 22nd of December, has taken the decision to dismiss First Team coach, Eduardo Berizzo, on account of the team's poor run of results," the statement said.

"Sevilla FC would like to express its gratitude to Berizzo for his professionalism, the work he has delivered and his treatment of all the members of the club since his arrival."

"Sevilla FC has already entered into conversations to appoint a new manager, who is expected to join the club after the winter break."

On Nov. 27, the club released a statement announcing that Berizzo would undergo surgery to treat his recently diagnosed prostate cancer. Ernesto Marcucci managed the team in his absence. The club later called the surgery a success.

#SevillaFC Chairman, José Castro: "There are moments where we have to make these decisions for the club"



➡️ https://t.co/aluJPBl02F pic.twitter.com/b1twTb9y4g — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 22, 2017

Sevilla (9-2-6) sits in fifth place in the La Liga standings, trailing Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Real Madrid.

Berizzo coached at Celta Vigo from 2014 to 2017, before taking the Sevilla job.

"It's a complicated and painful decision because it always is when you need to dismiss somebody, even more so with someone like Eduardo - a great person and a magnificent professional," Sevilla FC chairman Jose Castro said Friday, according to the team website.

"But there are moments when you have to take appropriate decisions for the club. There had been a bad run of results and the impressions we were getting from our game give us reason to make this decision - because the reality is we weren't seeing the project as in the ascendancy. There is an important budget and a responsibility to the club members to always achieve the maximum. We didn't see ourselves as on the ideal road for that"

Sevilla faces Cadiz at 3 p.m. Wednesday in leg 1 of 2 in the Copa del Rey round of 16.