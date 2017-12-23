El Clásico: Messi has shoeless assist, Ronaldo whiffs in Barcelona's win vs. Real Madrid

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 El Clásico victory against Real Madrid Saturday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

His most ridiculous play of the day came on the helper. The striker fed Aleix Vidal in stoppage time for the final goal in the rivalry.

Sergio Busquets found Messi on a back door run behind the defense in the 92nd minute. Messi dribbled toward Real Madrid defender Marcelo. The Brazilian went in hard with his right boot, stepping on Messi. The FC Barcelona forward lost his shoe with the contact, but juked Marcelo to the ground. He still used the side of his left foot to push a pass about seven yards in front of the net. The ball kept rolling back until it found the boot of Vidal, who put it through the net on a deflection past Madrid keeper Keylor Navas.

Luis Suarez scored the first goal of the match off of a pass from midfielder Sergi Roberto in the 54th minute. Messi got Barcelona's second score after a handball in the box in the 63rd minute. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal pretended to be the goalkeeper during the play, deflecting a ball away from the goal, before drawing a red card.

GOOOOOOOAL!!!!



Vidal turns in @FCBarcelona's third after @TeamMessi mesmerizes with "more twists and turns than a cheap garden hose" #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/ilMA7GU5u1 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

Messi drilled his penalty kick past Navas. The score was Messi's 25th goal in El Clásicos and 15th at Santiago Bernabéu.

"The first half was very complicated," Suarez told BeIN Sports. "We had a couple of chances in the first half. And then in the second half, we were totally superior to Real Madrid."

GOOOOOOOAL!!!!@TeamMessi makes no mistake from the spot and takes his Bernabeu tally to 1️⃣5️⃣ goals! #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/I1iA9I1p3O — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

Messi and Suarez are now the top scorers in La Liga, with 15 goals and 10 goals, respectively.

"We have managed to overcome Madrid's high pressure, the game was open without any clear dominator, and what we have done is persevere and then get control of the game," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told reporters after the game, according to the team website.

Swing and a miss!



A rare @Cristiano mistake lets @FCBarcelona off the hook. Still scoreless at the Bernabeu. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/nWAoRIAhs9 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

Perhaps the ugliest play of the game from Real Madrid came from its superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese soccer sensation ran into the right side of the box in the 9th minute, when he received a pass. He ripped his leg forward to strike the ball with his left foot, but whiffed on the attempt, kicking only air.

FC Barcelona is now unbeaten in its last 25 games. The Spanish power now leads its rival by 14 points in La Liga standings. Atletico Madrid and Valencia are also ahead of Real Madrid in the standings.

"First of all, I'm really happy about the result today," Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stergen told BeIN Sports in a postgame interview. "It's never easy to play here and we wanted to win it. We never wanted to just have a draw or something afterwards...that we continue with this streak. We had a lot of passion and we won it at the end."