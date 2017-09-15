Marco Asensio: Real Madrid star misses game after leg-shaving injury

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Real Madrid was without Marco Asensio in its 3-0 win Wednesday because he injured himself while shaving his legs.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he midfielder had an infected pimple on his leg, which stopped him from pulling up his socks, according to ESPN FC. The 21-year-old also missed training this week.

Spanish newspaper ABC reported that he attained the infection from shaving. BBC confirmed as much.

"Varane is doing well, has recovered and is back with us. Marco is more or less there. He still has a little way to go..." Zidane told reporters Monday, according to the team website.

Real Madrid dominated Apoel Nicosia in the contest at Santiago Bernabeu, getting two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and one from Sergio Ramos. Gareth Bale had an assist in the win.

"We scored three goals and we didn't concede any," Zidane told reporters, according to the team website. "Everyone talks about winning the third consecutive Champions League, but you have to play and fight hard in every game. Today we didn't get in to it very well, especially the rhythm of the game. That's where we always make the difference, with rhythm and with the ball. We can't be happy with the first half with the ball. In the second, we injected pace in to it and we got a very good result".

Asensio has eight goals and an assist in nine games for Real Madrid and Spain this year. He had 10 goals and six assists in 21 games for club and country last year.

Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad in La Liga at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

Los Blancos face Borussia Dortmund on Sept. 26 in another Champions League match at Signal Iduna Park in Germany.