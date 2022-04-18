Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Tax refunds
NBA playoffs
Party shooting
Lottery
Slain mom
Today in history
'Good' cholesterol
SpaceX
Nicolas Cage
'Dumbledore'
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM
White House brings back Easter Egg Roll
(12 images)
The annual Easter Egg Roll was hosted on the White House South on Monday for the
first time
in three years after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a tradition
since the 1870s.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave before the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bidens listen to the national anthem. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Visitors try to get a glimpse of Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Harris (C) and Emhoff greet participants. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement