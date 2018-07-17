Home / Sports News Photos / Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper wins Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper of the National League won the Home Run Derby in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Harper hit 45 home runs to win the competition. There were 221 total home runs hit during the 2018 Home Run Derby, a record for the All-Star Game contest.
Updated: July 17, 2018 at 10:03 AM
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper of the National League is lifted by Nationals Manager David Martinez as his father Ron Harper (R) looks on after winning. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Harper celebrates after winning. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Harper told ESPN after the game, "I just tried to hit the ball over the fence and I did that. It was nice." Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Harper hit 45 home runs to win. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Harper (R) hugs Nationals Manager David Martinez (4) after the derby. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Harper holds up the trophy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Harper poses on the field with the trophy. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
