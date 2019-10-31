Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:51 AM
Washington, D.C., honors Nationals' World Series win with parade
(8 images)
The Washington Nationals celebrate their World Series victory over the Houston Astros with a parade in the nation's capital on November 2, 2019.
Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in Game 7. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A fan rides his Nationals flag-adorned scooter. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Austin Dalton and Madison Galope, both 18 from Waldorf, Md., arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
