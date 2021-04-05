Sections
Updated: April 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM
Tsubasa Kajitani wins women's amateur golf tournament at Augusta
Tsubasa Kajitani won the Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. Here's a look at the tournament from UPI photographer Kevin Dietsch.
Tsubasa Kajitani celebrates with the trophy after winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley (L) presents the trophy to Kajitani. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Emilia Migliaccio hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Ingrid Lindbald is embraced by her caddie Ray Fleischauer on the 18th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A scoreboard operator is seen through an opening during the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rose Zhang waves as she walks off the 18th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Kajitani hits on the 17th fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
