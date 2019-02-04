Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 at 3:20 PM
Tom Brady and the Patriots celebrate in Super Bowl parade
(14 images)
The New England Patriots
celebrated
winning Super Bowl LIII with a rolling rally through Boston on Tuesday. This is the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl win.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists one of the teams' Vince Lombardi trophies as the Patriots celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII with a rolling rally through Boston, Mass., on Tuesday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII
License photo
|
Permalink
Brady
passed
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins by winning his sixth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII
License photo
|
Permalink
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was
named
Super Bowl LIII MVP. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) drinks a beer. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPII
License photo
|
Permalink
Gronkowski (R) and girlfriend Camille Kostek (C) wave to the crowd. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves to fans. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) holds the Lombardi trophy. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
