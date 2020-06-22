Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes in run without fans(13 images)
Tiz the Law, ridden by Manny Franco, won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 152nd running of the race was held without attendees or spectators in the stands because of the continued shutdown of large gatherings and sporting events. Dr Post came in second; Max Player was third.
"I was pretty confident when we got to the seven-eighths pole," Franco said. "He was so kind and relaxed for me. He was so comfortable and never got keen, so I think that was the key." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI