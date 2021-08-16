Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM
This week in the National Football League
(37 images)
Here's a look at moments from the National Football League for the Week of Jan. 2, 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs onto the field before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2, 2022. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Burrow celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and winning the AFC North Division Championship. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cincinnati Bengals Eli Apple (20) fights to make the interception catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs Marcus Kemp during second-half of play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase makes the catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward. during the first half. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
