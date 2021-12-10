Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Bear vs. reindeer
South Africa COVID-19
Doja Cat
Niagara Falls
Woman overboard
Mark Meadows
COVID-19 hospitals
Vicente Fernández
Northern lights
Tyler Cruickshank
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM
This week in the National Football League
(19 images)
Here's a look at moments from the National Football League for the week of Dec. 12, 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by San Francisco 49ers Samson Ebukam during second-half play at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah fights to break free from the San Francisco 49ers' Josh Norman during second-half play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled from behind by Cincinnati Bengals Jessie Bates during second-half play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase fights to make the catch under pressure from the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward during first-half play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement