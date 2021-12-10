Trending
Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM

This week in the National Football League(19 images)

Here's a look at moments from the National Football League for the week of Dec. 12, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by San Francisco 49ers Samson Ebukam during second-half play at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah fights to break free from the San Francisco 49ers' Josh Norman during second-half play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is tackled from behind by Cincinnati Bengals Jessie Bates during second-half play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase fights to make the catch under pressure from the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward during first-half play. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI

