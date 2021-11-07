Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Barack Obama
Bomb threats
Kamal Ranadive
Disney+ Day
Moon rocket
Daniel Ortega
Oakland shooting
Vin Diesel
Gold Gloves
COVID-19 epicenter
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM
This week in the National Football League
(17 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
New Orleans Saints' Kenny Stills (L) has the ball knocked away by Atlanta Falcons Duron Harmon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. The Falcons won 27-25. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Falcons' Fabian Moreau (L) breaks up a pass intended for Stills. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Saints' Trevor Siemian waits for the ball. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacksonville Jaguars' Carlos Hyde runs for yardage against the Buffalo Bills at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Jaguars upset the Bills 9-6. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement