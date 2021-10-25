Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM
This week in the National Football League
(14 images)
Here's a look at moments in the National Football League for the week of October 24, 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin points downfield after a 20-yard completion against the Bears' Kindle Vildor during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) pressures Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Buccaneers' Dee Delaney (30) grabs for the legs of the Bears' Khalil Herbert (24) during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
