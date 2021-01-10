Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:12 AM
This week in the National Football League
(25 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Cleveland Browns
won the AFC Wild Card
game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in a nearly empty Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield bows his head following the 48-37 Browns win. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (L) celebrates his touchdown. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Steelers' Eric Ebron (L) is chased by the Browns' Myles Garrett out of bounds. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Steelers' James Conner (R) tries to hold onto the ball with pressure from the Browns. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Browns' M.J. Stewart (R) intercepts a Ben Roethlisberger pass. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Browns' race to recover a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Cleveland Browns stun Pittsburgh Steelers for first playoff win since 1995
4 dead, including gunman, in Chicago shooting spree
Pro-Trump social app Parler offline after Amazon cuts ties over Capitol attack
Florida's water brawl with Georgia nears historic SCOTUS hearing
Democrats expected to move toward impeachment, 25th Amendment Monday
Latest News
Lana Del Rey unveils, defends 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' album cover
Earliest human culture lasted 20,000 years later than previously thought
China: WHO experts tracing pandemic's origins to arrive this week
Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo of 'Big Brother' expecting first child
Israel unveils plan for 800 more settlements in disputed West Bank
Back to Article
/