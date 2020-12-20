Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Stimulus bill
Winter storm
Ariana Grande
Volcano
Missing soldier
Britain lockdown
Baghdad attack
Chicago raid
Pan Am bombing
Aerojet
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:46 AM
This week in the National Football League
(15 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Seattle Seahawks' David Moore (L) catches a ball out of bounds against Washington Football Team's Ronald Darby at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Seahawks won 20-15. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Seahawks' Jacob Hollister (C) celebrates after scoring a 10-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Seahawks' Chris Carson (C) runs against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Washington's Dwayne Haskins looks to pass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Washington's Dwayne Haskins (R) is knocked down by the Seahawks' Poona Ford. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (R) attempts to bring in a pass against Washington's Shaun Dion Hamilton. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Seahawks' D.J. Reed (R) breaks up a pass for Washington's Terry McLaurin. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Army CID: Missing Fort Drum soldier found dead
Congress to vote on $900B COVID-19 bill, including stimulus payments
Officials: Rockets fired at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Top city attorney in Chicago resigns over botched 2019 raid
Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii; residents advised to stay indoors
Latest News
European Union regulators approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
'The Beatles: Get Back': Peter Jackson shares footage from music documentary
'The Mandalorian' S3 to come after 'Boba Fett' series
Carolina Panthers fire GM Marty Hurney amid 4-10 season
Watch live: Justice Dept. announces new charges in 1988 Pan Am bombing
Back to Article
/