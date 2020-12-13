Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:22 AM
This week in the National Football League
(17 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (C) is sacked by the Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave (R) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
