Updated: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM
This week in the National Football League
(12 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the
Patriots defeated
the Ravens 23-17. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Patriots celebrate after Rex Burkhead (C) scored on a 24-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Patriots staff members watch from the stands as the game plays in rain. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Patriots' Cam Newton (R) hands off to Damien Harris (C). Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Burkhead (L) pulls in a seven-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jackson celebrates after connecting with wide receiver Willie Snead (not pictured). Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jackson scrambles with the ball. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
