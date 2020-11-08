Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM
This week in the National Football League
(8 images)
In photos, moments from the National Football League for this week.
The New Orleans Saints' Jared Cook grabs a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla, on Sunday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
The Saints' Taysom Hill runs for a first down against the during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Saints running back Alvin Kamara scoots beneath the Buccaneers' Kevin Minter (51) for a touchdown during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
The Saints' Marcus Williams intercepts a pass intended for the Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (81) during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drives upfield in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
on Sunday
. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pushes off Panthers free safety Tre Boston in the third quarter. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates his team defeating the Panthers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
