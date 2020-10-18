Sections
Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:35 AM
This week in the National Football League
(13 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday. The
Ravens defeated
the Eagles 30-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles' cheerleaders perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles' Carson Wentz (R) is hit by the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles are allowing 7,500 total people to enter Lincoln Financial Field for the game, including fans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Ravens' Nick Boyle (R) runs after a reception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans walk to their seats to watch the Ravens play the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-16. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
