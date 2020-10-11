Watch Live
Senate begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Most Popular

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury
Twitter flags Trump tweet claiming he is 'immune' to COVID-19 after treatment
Rafael Nadal wins French Open for record-tying 20th men's Grand Slam title
Oakland Zoo takes in mountain lion cubs orphaned by California fires
Saints' Michael Thomas benched for MNF after altercation with teammate
Latest News

Russell Wilson guides Seahawks to dramatic win vs. Vikings
BTS images deleted after China condemns band, report says
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry discuss 'special moments' with son Archie
Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid opioid lawsuits
Cabinet approves Israel-UAE deal to normalize relations
 
