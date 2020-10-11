Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Watch Live
Senate begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:12 AM
This week in the National Football League
(17 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The
Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury
Twitter flags Trump tweet claiming he is 'immune' to COVID-19 after treatment
Rafael Nadal wins French Open for record-tying 20th men's Grand Slam title
Oakland Zoo takes in mountain lion cubs orphaned by California fires
Saints' Michael Thomas benched for MNF after altercation with teammate
Latest News
Russell Wilson guides Seahawks to dramatic win vs. Vikings
BTS images deleted after China condemns band, report says
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry discuss 'special moments' with son Archie
Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy amid opioid lawsuits
Cabinet approves Israel-UAE deal to normalize relations
Back to Article
/