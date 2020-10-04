Sections
Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM
This week in the National Football League
(8 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League this week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (L) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars' Joe Schobert on Sunday in Cincinnati, where
the Bengals won 33-25
. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bengals fans cheer for their team in the first game fans were allowed to attend at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bengals' Joe Mixon (top) is tackled by the Jaguars' Josh Jones. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew throws under pressure from the Bengals defense. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bengals' wide receiver AJ Green (R) can't make the catch under pressure from the Jaguars' Tre Herndon. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Los Angeles Rams' Leonard Floyd (L) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The
Rams won 17-9
. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Giants' Darius Slayton gets away from the Rams' Darious Williams. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
/