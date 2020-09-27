Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Sept. 28, 2020 at 10:33 AM
This week in the National Football League
(12 images)
Here’s a look at moments from this week's action in the National Football League.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers (12) look to throw the ball against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes in the
Packers' 37-30 triumph.
Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Packers' Jaire Alexander. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI..
License photo
|
Permalink
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (C) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Cincinnati Bengals' Auden Tate (C) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles' Trevor Williams (L) and Jalen Mills. The game ended in a tie, 23-23. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bengals' Joe Burrow throws the ball against the Eagles. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Wentz (C) runs the ball against the Bengals. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
