Updated: Sept. 21, 2020 at 9:04 AM
This week in the National Football League
(14 images)
The National Football League is back in season. Here's a look at moments in the National Football League for this week.
The Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff celebrates after a first down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Rams
defeated
the Eagles 37-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles' Carson Wentz throws a pass against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (R) reacts after a tackle against the Rams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rams' Josh Reynolds (R) is tackled by three Eagles defenders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Rams' John Johnson III (R) helps break up a pass possibly intended for the Eagles' Dallas Goedert. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Goff calls out a play. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (L) and Goff stand on the 50-yard line for the coin toss. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
