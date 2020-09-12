Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Sept. 14, 2020 at 10:03 AM
This week in the National Football League
(22 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (L) celebrates with Logan Thomas after
defeating
the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17, in Landover, Md., on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Washington's Ryan Kerrigan (R) sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks to pass against the Eagles. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A member of the Washington team wears a shirt that reads "End Racism" as he takes the field prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A guest services employee wears a mask and face shield as he stands in empty seats prior to the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Chargers in an empty stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Rams 16-13. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
defeated
the Rams 16-13. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bengals' A.J. Green makes a catch under pressure from the Chargers' defense. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
