Sports News Photos
Updated: April 20, 2022 at 9:21 AM
This week in the MLB
The Atlanta Braves defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals defeat the Minnesota Twins among this week's highlights in Major League Baseball.
The Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Braves won 3-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Braves' Max Fried winds up to deliver a pitch. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
D'Arnaud is greeted by teammate Adam Duvall after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Braves' starting pitcher Fried winds up. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
