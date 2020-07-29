Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM
This week in Major League Baseball
(28 images)
Facing a shortened season, Major League Baseball kicked off its season July 23, 2020. Here's a look at a sample of the games since opening day.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' A.J. Pollock scores a run as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado awaits a throw to the plate in Houston on July 28. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI
The Astros' Jose Altuve throws out a runner at first against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI
The Astros' mascot, Orbit, attempts to sell peanuts and Cracker Jacks, but the cardboard fans aren't interested. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI
A rainbow appears over Nationals Park as the Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays in Washington, D.C., on July 28. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is tagged out by Blue Jays' shortstop Santiago Espinal as he attempts to steal second base. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Nationals' Emilio Bonifacio (L) and Victor Robles attempt to catch a home run ball hit by the Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
