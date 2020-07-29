Trending

U.S. near 150,000 COVID-19 deaths; Florida sets record again
Iran fires ballistic missiles, targets dummy U.S. ship in war games
From Vietnam to coronavirus: The U.S. can't win
Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon CEOs face questions on digital 'dominance'
Utah man charged with posing as a doctor to sell fake silver-based COVID-19 cures
School closures reduced COVID-19 cases, deaths up to 60%, study finds
Baby alligator makes 'unusual' visit to South Carolina beach
Man visits 40 stores to find sole remaining $5 million scratch-off prize
'Girlfriends,' 'Moesha' and five more Black sitcoms coming to Netflix
Pentagon to reposition forces in Europe after EUCOM posture review
 
